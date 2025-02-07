Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Islamist Influence Rises in Bangladesh Amid Vandalism Outcry

Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah highlights the increasing freedom of Islamist groups in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's departure. On February 5, protests escalated as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence was vandalized, raising concerns over these groups' growing presence and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:29 IST
Escalating Tensions: Islamist Influence Rises in Bangladesh Amid Vandalism Outcry
Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Professor, Department of Public Administration (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In an unsettling disclosure, Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah from Dhaka University has acknowledged a significant rise in the activities of Islamist groups in Bangladesh. This development followed the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to Kalimullah's interview with ANI. He noted that several banned outfits are more active, holding public events and press conferences with impunity.

Notably, Islamist entities such as the Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam have grown stronger, with personalities like the Peer of Charmoni becoming influential figures. Even Hizb ut-Tahrir, despite its outlawed status, is visible through public demonstrations and printed materials, suggesting a de facto freedom contrary to their official ban.

Concerns mounted after a recent incident on February 5, when a mob attacked Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's former residence, now a museum. Demonstrators waved flags, posted propaganda, and extensively vandalized the property, demanding the Awami League's ban. This followed online provocations linked with Hasina's speech, reflecting a heightened unrest underlined by the active presence of these Islamist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025