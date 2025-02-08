Taiwan's Deputy Hits Back at China's 'One China Policy' as a 'Scam'
In a bold address at The Siang Dialogue 2.0, Deputy Representative Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India denounces China's 'One China Policy.' He calls for unity among democracies to counter China's rising influence and affirms Taiwan's separate identity and democratic values.
- Country:
- India
In a defining moment at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in Delhi, Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, openly challenged China's 'One China Policy,' labeling it a 'scam.'
Hosted by the Red Lantern Analytica at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, the event saw distinguished global figures come together to discuss urgent international challenges. Hsieh made it clear that Taiwan is an independent state, separate from China since the 1949 civil war.
Hsieh warned against Beijing's regional ambitions, mentioning China's secretive efforts to influence the Asia-Pacific area, including moves to control Japan's Okinawa. He urged democratic nations to unite against these threats while emphasizing Taiwan's strong ties with India, as both are vital players in global technological and democratic arenas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cherishing Democracy and Mother Tongue: Insights from M Venkaiah Naidu
Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies
Democracy in Action: Strengthening Jharkhand's Assembly Committees
Securing Democracy: Steering Clear of Divisive Electoral Campaigns
Empowering Democracy: Delhi's National Voters' Day Celebrations