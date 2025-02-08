Left Menu

Taiwan's Deputy Hits Back at China's 'One China Policy' as a 'Scam'

In a bold address at The Siang Dialogue 2.0, Deputy Representative Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India denounces China's 'One China Policy.' He calls for unity among democracies to counter China's rising influence and affirms Taiwan's separate identity and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:27 IST
Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a defining moment at The Siang Dialogue 2.0 in Delhi, Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India, openly challenged China's 'One China Policy,' labeling it a 'scam.'

Hosted by the Red Lantern Analytica at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, the event saw distinguished global figures come together to discuss urgent international challenges. Hsieh made it clear that Taiwan is an independent state, separate from China since the 1949 civil war.

Hsieh warned against Beijing's regional ambitions, mentioning China's secretive efforts to influence the Asia-Pacific area, including moves to control Japan's Okinawa. He urged democratic nations to unite against these threats while emphasizing Taiwan's strong ties with India, as both are vital players in global technological and democratic arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

