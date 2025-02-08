Chaos on Karachi Roads: Fatal Accidents Surge

In a tragic incident, a dumper truck ran over pedestrians on Karachi's Ibrahim Hyderi to Korangi Crossing road, leaving three individuals dead instantly, ARY News reported on Saturday. The incident provoked a wave of outrage among local residents, leading them to set the truck ablaze in protest, while the driver managed to escape the scene.

The bustling city of Karachi has reported a troubling rise in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities. Recent data shows that six serious accidents occurred within a span of 24 hours, claiming nine lives and injuring nine more. Heavy vehicles, such as dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers, are frequently involved in these deadly incidents.

According to traffic police data cited by ARY News, the initial six days of February witnessed 32 accidents involving heavy traffic, including three dumper incidents resulting in five deaths, ten trailer incidents with 12 fatalities, and 13 truck-related fatalities from separate incidents. Additionally, five water tanker accidents claimed eight lives, and an oil tanker accident resulted in one death.

A four-member committee has been established to delve into the causes behind the surge in accidents. In the interim, traffic police have issued over 34,000 challans and taken no less than 490 drivers into custody. A report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) indicates that road safety governance in Pakistan has faltered due to ineffective leadership at various levels.

The ADB report warns of a potential 33% rise in fatalities by 2030 unless robust measures are adopted. It highlights that urban road systems prioritize automobiles, often neglecting pedestrians and vulnerable road users like motorcyclists, three-wheeler occupants, and bicyclists. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)