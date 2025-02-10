Taiwan Firms Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Facilitating Chinese ID Applications

In a developing story, the National Immigration Agency and national security officials in Taiwan are investigating at least five companies suspected of aiding citizens in acquiring Chinese identification cards during their visits to China. This follows revelations by YouTuber 'Pa Chiung,' who exposed firms helping Taiwanese apply for Chinese documents, as reported by Taipei Times.

Last week, Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang confirmed that public relations firms, predominantly located in both southern and northern Taiwan, are under scrutiny for potentially contravening the Act Governing Relations Between the People of Taiwan and the Mainland. These firms allegedly assist Taiwanese in applying for Chinese ID cards. Notably, a Tainan-based travel agency offers a three-day package to Xiamen, China, which includes opening a bank account.

Moreover, a company in New Taipei City's Banciao District, dealing primarily in real estate and online advertising, is also accused of facilitating such applications. Investigations extend to Fujian Province, China, where three companies are under the microscope. One firm, Fujian Fa-cai Information Technology Ltd, reportedly lures Taiwanese with the promise of substantial loans at low interest, while a Xiamen-based public relations firm uses social media for promotion. A third entity, established by Taiwanese in the Zhangzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone, focuses on encouraging young Taiwanese to obtain Chinese IDs.

The Ministry of the Interior took significant action last month by revoking the citizenship of Su, who showcased his Chinese ID card in a YouTube video highlighting Beijing's strategies. An anonymous official underscored that aiding applications for Chinese IDs is illegal, clarifying that travel agencies can assist only with Taiwan compatriot permits, not illicit documents. Violators face fines ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, potentially escalating if collaboration with Chinese authorities is proven.

(With inputs from agencies.)