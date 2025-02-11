UN Halts Humanitarian Aid in Yemen Amid UN Staff Detentions
The UN has paused its humanitarian efforts in Saada, Yemen, citing security concerns after eight UN staff were detained. This suspension hampers aid delivery in a critical region. The UN is working to secure staff release and ensure safe conditions for aid operations.
On February 11, The United Nations announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations in Saada, Yemen, following the detention of eight UN staff members. This decision affects aid efforts in a region is among the world's worst humanitarian crises.
The UN's decision to halt all operations in northern Saada stems from the lack of 'necessary security conditions and guarantees,' highlighting the precarious environment faced by aid workers.
The suspension intends to allow time for both the Houthis and the UN to negotiate the release of the detained personnel and to establish safer conditions for delivering essential humanitarian assistance. Among those detained are six staffers working in Saada, near Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia.
