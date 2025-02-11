Left Menu

UN Halts Humanitarian Aid in Yemen Amid UN Staff Detentions

The UN has paused its humanitarian efforts in Saada, Yemen, citing security concerns after eight UN staff were detained. This suspension hampers aid delivery in a critical region. The UN is working to secure staff release and ensure safe conditions for aid operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST
UN Halts Humanitarian Aid in Yemen Amid UN Staff Detentions
Representative Image (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On February 11, The United Nations announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations in Saada, Yemen, following the detention of eight UN staff members. This decision affects aid efforts in a region is among the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UN's decision to halt all operations in northern Saada stems from the lack of 'necessary security conditions and guarantees,' highlighting the precarious environment faced by aid workers.

The suspension intends to allow time for both the Houthis and the UN to negotiate the release of the detained personnel and to establish safer conditions for delivering essential humanitarian assistance. Among those detained are six staffers working in Saada, near Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025