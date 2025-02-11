UN Halts Humanitarian Aid in Yemen Amid UN Staff Detentions

On February 11, The United Nations announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations in Saada, Yemen, following the detention of eight UN staff members. This decision affects aid efforts in a region is among the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UN's decision to halt all operations in northern Saada stems from the lack of 'necessary security conditions and guarantees,' highlighting the precarious environment faced by aid workers.

The suspension intends to allow time for both the Houthis and the UN to negotiate the release of the detained personnel and to establish safer conditions for delivering essential humanitarian assistance. Among those detained are six staffers working in Saada, near Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)