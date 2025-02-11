Left Menu

Modi-Trump Meeting: A New Era of U.S.-India Cooperation

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, both nations eye deeper ties in trade, defense, and technology. David Smith of Sinclair Broadcast Group praises Modi's use of technology in governance, highlighting significant collaboration in broadcasting, communications, and broader strategic areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:58 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a consequential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, critical areas of cooperation and possible friction between the two nations have surfaced. Economic allyship and technological partnerships are at the forefront, poised to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, defense, and emerging domains.

David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, expressed admiration for Modi's leadership and innovative governance via technology. "Having studied Prime Minister Modi's journey, I'm impressed by his technological outreach through initiatives like 'Mann ki Baat.' His vision for technology-driven societal development has been inspiring," Smith told ANI.

Smith highlighted Sinclair's significant role in India's broadcasting sphere, underscoring a decade of collaboration to boost nationwide communication capabilities. "Our work on Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting—facilitating free news, education, and emergency alerts—exemplifies transformative technology," Smith noted, crediting Public-Private Partnerships and collaborations with Indian entities for these advancements.

Beyond broadcasting, Smith acknowledged broader U.S.-India synergies in technology, defense, and commerce, emphasizing sectoral alignment in supply chain, AI, and telecommunications. However, he noted persisting challenges in trade policies and tech regulations, though predicting shared strategic visions would prevail.

Smith emphasized the importance of Modi's visit, seeing it as an opportunity to consolidate commitments and chart future collaborations. "This visit is pivotal to enhancing U.S.-India ties, furthering shared goals in economic and technological realms, and reinforcing a foundation of innovation and mutual global leadership," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

