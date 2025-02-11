Left Menu

Imran Khan Calls for Open Court Trials Amid Political Turmoil

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, requests open court hearings for the alleged false cases against him. He claims trials were unlawfully held in jail. Khan aims to spotlight rising tensions between the public and the army, while the PTI rallies for his release and against alleged electoral manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:34 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has intensified his legal battle by demanding open court hearings for his numerous cases, described as 'false'. Khan has lodged a petition with the Islamabad High Court, arguing that his proceedings are unlawfully moved to an overly controlled setting at Adiala Jail, according to a Dawn report.

Khan's petition accuses the jail authorities of restricting international media access, allowing only a limited number of reporters to observe the proceedings without mentioning his name explicitly. He insists, through his plea, on the necessity for an open trial to ensure justice, asserting this as his constitutional right.

Parallel to his legal endeavors, Imran Khan addresses Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, through letters intended to highlight the escalating dissonance between the population and military. Despite allegations of leveraging these letters for personal gain, supporters like his sister dismiss such claims, emphasizing Khan's commitment to judicial processes without seeking leniency.

Meanwhile, Khan's political party, PTI, underscores these efforts with large-scale public gatherings, denouncing alleged electoral fraud from February 8 last year. PTI leaders claim that extending Khan's incarceration merely amplifies his public support, while they renew their calls for his release and the restoration of their 'stolen mandate'.

The political discourse heats up as opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai demands accountability, blaming the incumbent government for undermining democracy through purportedly fraudulent electoral practices. As the political theater unfolds, heightened scrutiny focuses on these allegations with future stability and justice in Pakistan hanging in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

