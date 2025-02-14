Revolutionizing African Education: Launch of 'Skills Academies' by The Digital School

The World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai witnessed a transformative announcement as The Digital School launched the 'Skills Academies' initiative, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent's ATAYA Initiative. This effort, under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to enhance economic and social development through advanced education and skill-building.

Strategically partnering with four African countries—Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Seychelles, and Eswatini—The Digital School focuses on addressing educational needs in rural communities by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. The initiative targets empowering 5 million African youth with job market-ready skills via specialized academies offering practical and vocational training.

Prominent figures such as Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and Omar Sultan Al Olama underscored the importance of education for sustainable progress, emphasizing the UAE's role in innovative education for youth empowerment. This initiative, also backed by African ministers, aims to bridge educational gaps and provide future-ready skills crucial for economic and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)