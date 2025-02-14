Left Menu

Revolutionizing African Education: Launch of 'Skills Academies' by The Digital School

The Digital School, under MBRGI and in collaboration with ATAYA Initiative, has launched 'Skills Academies' to expand digital education in collaboration with African nations. This aims to empower 5 million youth with skills needed for future job markets, reflecting UAE's commitment to supporting Africa's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai witnessed a transformative announcement as The Digital School launched the 'Skills Academies' initiative, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent's ATAYA Initiative. This effort, under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to enhance economic and social development through advanced education and skill-building.

Strategically partnering with four African countries—Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Seychelles, and Eswatini—The Digital School focuses on addressing educational needs in rural communities by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. The initiative targets empowering 5 million African youth with job market-ready skills via specialized academies offering practical and vocational training.

Prominent figures such as Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and Omar Sultan Al Olama underscored the importance of education for sustainable progress, emphasizing the UAE's role in innovative education for youth empowerment. This initiative, also backed by African ministers, aims to bridge educational gaps and provide future-ready skills crucial for economic and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

