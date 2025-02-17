India Takes Center Stage at APCC's Historic New Year Celebration

The Asia Pacific Cultural Centre's (APCC) 27th New Year Celebration made history at Tacoma Dome, spotlighting India as the theme country for the first time. The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced the milestone event, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage in Washington State.

An official statement by the Indian consulate emphasized the event's significance, noting that the celebration began with a traditional Indian prayer. Distinguished attendees included US Congress Representatives, Washington State's Lieutenant Governor, and various state legislators. Each was honored with Indian tri-color stoles by the Consul General of India, while video messages from prominent political figures were shared.

Highlighting India's cultural diversity, performances included Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi, and Bhangra, among others. A captivating photo exhibition titled 'India through Tim's Eyes' showcased iconic Indian tourist sites captured by Seattle photographer Tim Durkan, making the event a comprehensive display of Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)