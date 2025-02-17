Left Menu

Nita Ambani Highlights India's Youth and Tech Leap at Harvard Conference

Nita Ambani emphasized India's opportunities in technology and youth potential at the Harvard India Conference. Addressing strengths and weaknesses, she focused on technological adoption, the importance of addressing poverty, and peace as a global necessity. Ambani also shared personal stories to underline the significance of overcoming adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:50 IST
Nita Ambani, the visionary Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently delivered a compelling keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference focused on Indian Business, Policy & Culture. During her speech, she highlighted India's robust youth demographic and its diaspora as core strengths of the nation.

Ambani underscored technology adoption, particularly artificial intelligence, green energy, and genomics, as tremendous opportunities for India. Speaking on national weaknesses, she called attention to the pressing need to uplift the 200 to 300 million people at the poverty line, advocating for significant change within the next decade.

Addressing threats, Ambani stressed the importance of global peace, citing it as essential for economic growth and prosperity. As an anecdote, she recounted a personal experience about returning a gold chain to ensure Reliance workers were paid, attributing the incident as a lesson on resilience: that adversity should foster growth rather than bitterness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

