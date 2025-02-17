Nita Ambani Highlights India's Youth and Tech Leap at Harvard Conference

Nita Ambani, the visionary Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently delivered a compelling keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference focused on Indian Business, Policy & Culture. During her speech, she highlighted India's robust youth demographic and its diaspora as core strengths of the nation.

Ambani underscored technology adoption, particularly artificial intelligence, green energy, and genomics, as tremendous opportunities for India. Speaking on national weaknesses, she called attention to the pressing need to uplift the 200 to 300 million people at the poverty line, advocating for significant change within the next decade.

Addressing threats, Ambani stressed the importance of global peace, citing it as essential for economic growth and prosperity. As an anecdote, she recounted a personal experience about returning a gold chain to ensure Reliance workers were paid, attributing the incident as a lesson on resilience: that adversity should foster growth rather than bitterness.

(With inputs from agencies.)