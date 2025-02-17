Dubai Soars to New Heights: Record-Breaking Private Jet Traffic in 2024

The Dubai South-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) has achieved a milestone in 2024 with a remarkable 17,891 private jet movements, showcasing a 7% increase from the previous year. December alone witnessed more than 2,600 movements, marking a significant 51% rise compared to December 2023.

This surge in jet activity is attributed to Dubai's burgeoning reputation as a global nexus for exhibitions, leisure and entertainment, and business endeavors. In 2024, the emirate welcomed 18.72 million international tourists, solidifying its global appeal.

According to Tariq Bin Ghalaita, General Aviation Director at MBRAH, the achievement underscores Al Maktoum International Airport's position as the leading business aviation hub in the Middle East. He emphasized the continuous growth and the successful year marked by agreements with major aviation players and the inauguration of new state-of-the-art facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)