Tharoor Hails 'Thorough' Briefing on US-India Relations amid PM Modi's US Visit
Parliamentary Committee Chairman Shashi Tharoor praised a detailed briefing led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on India-US ties after PM Modi's Washington visit. Several topics, including the PM's meetings with key US figures and other international visits, were discussed, with future sessions planned for unresolved topics.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, described a comprehensive briefing received from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concerning evolving foreign policy dynamics. The briefing, held on Wednesday, primarily centered on India-US relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, DC.
Tharoor, speaking to ANI, noted the extensive nature of the discussions, emphasizing the multitude of inquiries regarding Indo-US ties in light of Modi's US visit. "Every conceivable question about the relationship was posed, and thorough responses were given," Tharoor stated. The discussions, he added, necessitated deferring other pressing global matters to future meetings.
The closed-door session, conducted at Samvidhan Sadan, also addressed the committee's upcoming plans to deliberate on other significant international interactions, such as the Emir of Qatar's India visit and Modi's France trip. In addition to meeting US leadership, PM Modi's engagements included dialogues with Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic engagements with the new Trump administration.
