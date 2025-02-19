Dubai International Boat Show: Navigating a Wave of Maritime Excellence

Dubai's prestigious maritime event, the Dubai International Boat Show, has opened its doors for its 31st edition, under the patronage of Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The show, hosted by Dubai Harbour, runs until February 23, drawing participation from over 1,000 brands across more than 60 countries.

The event highlights Dubai's strategic position as a leading global maritime hub, with its world-class infrastructure meeting international standards. Among the visitors accompanying Hamdan were influential figures such as Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscoring the event's importance.

Featured in this year's show are over 200 yachts and watercraft, presented by top global manufacturers like Azimut, Ferretti, and Gulf Craft. The show not only offers a platform for showcasing luxurious yacht designs but also emphasizes innovation and business collaboration through ventures like the Innovation Hub and Brokerage Section, catering to both technology startups and yacht buyers.

