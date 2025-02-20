Left Menu

Nita Ambani's Harvard Address: Celebrating Achievements and Emotional Milestones

Nita Ambani, at the Harvard India Conference, reflected on her proudest achievements: raising compassionate children, educating thousands through her schools, and establishing cultural and educational institutions. She shared a heartfelt moment with her mother and spoke on her son Anant's journey battling challenges with a positive outlook and spirituality.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani. Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt keynote address at the Harvard India Conference, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, highlighted her most significant accomplishments. She emphasized raising her children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, as kind and compassionate individuals, and the impact of educating 75,000 children who graduated from her schools.

Ambani also expressed pride in building timeless institutions, including the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and the newly established Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Reflecting on her journey, she shared an emotional moment, recounting her mother's joy at seeing her daughter speak on Harvard's prestigious platform.

Additionally, Ambani spoke about her youngest son, Anant Ambani, highlighting his spiritual nature and battle with obesity. She expressed admiration for his positive outlook and shared the happiness he found with his partner, Radhika Merchant, describing their partnership as magical and deeply rooted in spirituality.

