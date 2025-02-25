Left Menu

US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Russia, Calls for Peace Talks

In a surprising turn, the United States voted with Russia against a UN resolution condemning the war in Ukraine. The US seeks to end the conflict and pursue peace talks, aligning against its European allies on the third anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:03 IST
US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Russia, Calls for Peace Talks
United Nations General Assembly (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, the United States on Monday voted alongside Russia against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, as reported by CNN. This decision placed the US at odds with its European allies, aligning with Russia on the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Trump administration is reportedly engaged in talks with Moscow to end the war, with President Donald Trump increasing his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The resolution, which passed with 93 votes, expressed concern over the prolonged invasion and its global repercussions, calling for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, the US put forward an alternative resolution that did not label Russia as the aggressor but instead focused on ending the conflict and securing peace. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the need for a future-oriented statement from the General Assembly, urging the withdrawal of Ukraine's resolution in favor of a strong commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025