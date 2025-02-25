US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Russia, Calls for Peace Talks

In a surprising move, the United States on Monday voted alongside Russia against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, as reported by CNN. This decision placed the US at odds with its European allies, aligning with Russia on the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Trump administration is reportedly engaged in talks with Moscow to end the war, with President Donald Trump increasing his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The resolution, which passed with 93 votes, expressed concern over the prolonged invasion and its global repercussions, calling for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, the US put forward an alternative resolution that did not label Russia as the aggressor but instead focused on ending the conflict and securing peace. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the need for a future-oriented statement from the General Assembly, urging the withdrawal of Ukraine's resolution in favor of a strong commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)