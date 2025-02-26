Naming Controversy: Trump’s Emotional Moment Over 'Gulf of America'

In a notable Oval Office media event, US President Donald Trump emotionally reflected on a map depicting the newly renamed 'Gulf of America'. 'It's beautiful, really beautiful,' Trump remarked, humorously adding that the sight left him teary-eyed, though cautioning against headlines that would suggest he broke down in tears.

The event followed Trump's highly debated move to rename the Gulf of Mexico, igniting both endorsements and criticisms. After signing a proclamation establishing February 9th as 'Gulf of America Day' aboard a flight to New Orleans, the renaming morphed into a broader campaign addressing historical identifiers and American identity principles championed by his administration.

The decision led to friction with the media, notably the Associated Press (AP), as the White House persisted with the new terminology and excluded the AP from pivotal events, prompting the agency to file a lawsuit citing First and Fifth Amendment rights infringements. Despite a federal judge denying immediate relief to the AP, a full hearing looms, amidst continued tensions and media access debates with the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)