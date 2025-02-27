Gas Shortage Crisis Deepens in Pakistan Amid Ramadan Load-Shedding Plans

Pakistan's Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has unveiled a gas load-shedding schedule during the holy month of Ramadan, according to ARY News. The schedule indicates gas supply will be cut off from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am, sparking concerns among the citizens already overwhelmed by the ongoing energy challenges.

The SSGC has assured the public that gas will be available during the critical times of Sehr and Iftar, though it admits the country's gas reserves are dwindling at an alarming rate of 8 to 10 percent annually. The company warned that reserves could halve by 2027 as reported by ARY News.

In parallel, political discourse intensifies as former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party lashes out at the current government for political and economic mismanagement. Exacerbating public grievances, PTI's Sheikh Waqqas Akram criticized power-focused decisions, such as a 300% salary increase for parliamentarians, in contrast to the rising costs of gas and fuel which continue to burden ordinary citizens, Dawn reported. The deteriorating gas supply is increasingly frustrating Karachi residents, forcing families to make tough lifestyle adjustments amidst financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)