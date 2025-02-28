Left Menu

EU and India Eye Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts

A key EU official underscores the robust 20-year relationship between India and the EU, with plans to elevate it amid global changes. Both parties aim to finalize the Free Trade Agreement by year-end. The dialogue also preps for an India-European summit, focusing on trade, technology, and global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:31 IST
EU and India Eye Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

European Union officials this week emphasized the enduring collaboration between India and the EU, envisioning a new phase for this two-decade-old relationship in response to shifting global dynamics. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, wrapping up her visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the culmination of Free Trade Agreement negotiations slated for year's end.

These talks also laid groundwork for an impending India-European summit whose date remains to be scheduled. 'Our meeting wasn't a summit, but a preparatory step towards one, aiming to create a strategic agenda that will guide EU-India engagement,' the EU official remarked during a virtual press briefing.

FTA discussions honed in on mutual commitments, such as tariff considerations and the EU's key sectors like automobiles and spirits. The dialogue also identified semiconductor collaboration as a priority, with the Trade and Technology Council facilitating focused discussions at upcoming sessions. Connectivity projects, notably the India-Middle East-East Europe Economic Corridor, were also on the table despite geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025