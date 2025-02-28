EU and India Eye Stronger Ties Amid Global Shifts

European Union officials this week emphasized the enduring collaboration between India and the EU, envisioning a new phase for this two-decade-old relationship in response to shifting global dynamics. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, wrapping up her visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the culmination of Free Trade Agreement negotiations slated for year's end.

These talks also laid groundwork for an impending India-European summit whose date remains to be scheduled. 'Our meeting wasn't a summit, but a preparatory step towards one, aiming to create a strategic agenda that will guide EU-India engagement,' the EU official remarked during a virtual press briefing.

FTA discussions honed in on mutual commitments, such as tariff considerations and the EU's key sectors like automobiles and spirits. The dialogue also identified semiconductor collaboration as a priority, with the Trade and Technology Council facilitating focused discussions at upcoming sessions. Connectivity projects, notably the India-Middle East-East Europe Economic Corridor, were also on the table despite geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

