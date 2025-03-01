AED 20 Million Pledged to UAE's Fathers' Endowment Initiative

In a significant act of philanthropy, Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah announced a donation of AED 20 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign in the UAE. The initiative, spearheaded by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, seeks to honor fathers by establishing a sustainable fund for healthcare services for the poor and needy.

Al Naboodah highlighted the campaign's reflection of the UAE's core values of giving, especially noted during Ramadan, pointing to past successful charity drives that have quickly surpassed their targets. He expressed pride in contributing to a humanitarian effort that extends sustainable healthcare to disadvantaged communities, showcasing the UAE's commitment to global charitable endeavors.

Donations to the Fathers' Endowment continue to be welcomed from both institutions and individuals through various channels, including the campaign's website and toll-free numbers. The campaign allows contributions via bank transfers, SMS, and platforms like DubaiNow and Jood, further fostering a spirit of social responsibility and unity in charitable acts.

