Pakistan and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Drone Surveillance Concerns

Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, recently held discussions with Bangladeshi officials to fortify bilateral relations in areas such as foreign policy, trade, and cultural exchanges, according to a statement by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

During talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin, both officials assessed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, emphasizing mutual respect and shared values. They expressed satisfaction with the positive direction of their ties and agreed to continue efforts to enhance cooperation further.

Separate meetings with Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Commerce, and Md Ataur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, focused on expanding economic relations and fostering cultural collaboration through avenues like music and youth exchanges.

Meanwhile, reports indicated Bangladesh's acquisition and operation of Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones near India's border, prompting surveillance by Indian agencies.

