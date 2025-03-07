UN Peacekeepers Promote Women's Wellness Amid Lebanon Tension
The Indian Battalion with UNIFIL celebrated International Women's Day in El Fardis with a special Yoga session to boost women's physical and mental well-being. Amid ongoing tensions with Israel, Indian peacekeepers remain dedicated to maintaining stability along the Israel-Lebanon border as part of their peacekeeping mission.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a meaningful celebration of International Women's Day, the Indian Battalion serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) held a unique Yoga session in El Fardis for local women, underscoring their commitment to community wellness.
Trained instructors introduced participants to stress-relief techniques and mindfulness practices, highlighting Yoga's role in emotional healing and resilience. This initiative reflects the Indian contingent's dedication to promoting gender equality and post-conflict recovery in the region.
Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions and Israel's recent strategic moves in Hezbollah-controlled areas, the Indian troops remain steadfast along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border. Currently, 600 soldiers are stationed along the Blue Line, maintaining their peacekeeping mandate and ensuring stability and security in this critical zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
