UN Peacekeepers Promote Women's Wellness Amid Lebanon Tension

The Indian Battalion with UNIFIL celebrated International Women's Day in El Fardis with a special Yoga session to boost women's physical and mental well-being. Amid ongoing tensions with Israel, Indian peacekeepers remain dedicated to maintaining stability along the Israel-Lebanon border as part of their peacekeeping mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:32 IST
International Women's Day (Source/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a meaningful celebration of International Women's Day, the Indian Battalion serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) held a unique Yoga session in El Fardis for local women, underscoring their commitment to community wellness.

Trained instructors introduced participants to stress-relief techniques and mindfulness practices, highlighting Yoga's role in emotional healing and resilience. This initiative reflects the Indian contingent's dedication to promoting gender equality and post-conflict recovery in the region.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions and Israel's recent strategic moves in Hezbollah-controlled areas, the Indian troops remain steadfast along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border. Currently, 600 soldiers are stationed along the Blue Line, maintaining their peacekeeping mandate and ensuring stability and security in this critical zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

