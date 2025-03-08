Power Woes in Jaglot: A Cry for Swift Action During Ramadan

Imran Mir, President of the Muslim League N Youth Wing for Gilgit Division, has expressed grave concerns over the persistent electricity crisis in Jaglot, located in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). Since the start of Ramadan, severe power outages have disrupted daily life, leaving no electricity available during Sehri or Iftar, as reported by Markhor Times. This has created significant hardship for local residents.

In an official statement, Mir called for those responsible for the electricity supply to "correct their Qibla," urging refocused efforts on resolving the crisis gripping Jaglot. He noted that the power system has worsened considerably following the replacement of Shahid, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), leading to daily transformer failures. These breakdowns are a constant frustration for residents, who find that damaged transformers sent to Gilgit for repair often do not return, intensifying the electricity shortage.

Mir has drawn attention to the erratic power schedule, which changes without explanation and contributes to residents' confusion and distress. The Markhor Times reported that he characterized the ongoing issues as "drama after drama," questioning the duration such unreliable service would persist, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan. In response, Mir has called on senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of PoGB and others, to take immediate action to resolve the crisis. Residents remain hopeful for swift intervention to restore stable power to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)