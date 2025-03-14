Child's Rape Casts Pall Over Bangladesh's Holi Festivities

The vibrant celebrations of Holi in Bangladesh were dampened by the somber news of an eight-year-old girl's tragic death following a rape incident. This situation cast a shadow over the usually jubilant festivities that took place across the country.

At the heart of Dhaka, the Ramna Kali Temple became a focal point for both celebration and reflection. Aditi Das, one of the participants, highlighted the emotional conflict, stating, "We are here to celebrate peace and harmony, yet the recent tragedy has saddened us all. The need for a more liberal and just society in Bangladesh has never been more apparent."

Despite the grief, hundreds of participants gathered to honor the festival's spirit. Among them was Swasti Kundo, a national award-winning dancer, who emphasized the festival's symbolic power to wash away sorrows through color. Even as the festival unfolded with traditional fervor, the calls for societal change and justice persisted strongly throughout the day.

