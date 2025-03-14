Left Menu

Unity Beyond Borders: Fishermen Celebrate St. Anthony Festival on Kachchatheevu Island

Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka unite for the St. Anthony festival on Kachchatheevu Island. The event, marked by ceremonies and prayers, sees over 3,400 pilgrims from India protected by the Indian Coast Guard. This joint celebration underscores peaceful cross-border relations amid cultural festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:18 IST
Reverllers of the festival (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka gathered on the uninhabited Kachchatheevu Island to celebrate the annual St. Anthony festival. The event, inaugurated with a flag-hoisting ceremony, also featured the 'Way of the Cross' procession at the island's church dedicated to St. Antony.

This cross-border gathering brings together communities in a spirit of peace and unity. Arun from Colombo shared his enthusiasm with ANI, highlighting the significance of such harmonious congregations. The Indian Coast Guard played a crucial role by deploying ships and aircraft to ensure the safety of the pilgrim fishermen traveling to Katchatheevu Island.

Commodore B Vinay Kumar of ICG Station Mandapam reported that over 3,400 Indian pilgrims participated in the festival on March 14 and 15. Deputy Commandant Abhishek Yadav detailed the security coordination between Indian and Sri Lankan forces, ensuring a smooth transit and return for the festival attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

