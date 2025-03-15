G7 Condemns China's Maritime Aggressions, Calls for Compliance with International Norms
The G7 foreign ministers have condemned China's aggressive maritime actions in the Indo-Pacific, urging Beijing to adhere to international law and engage in strategic discussions to enhance stability. The ministers emphasized the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and raised concerns about China's military activities and non-market practices.
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations sharply criticized China's aggressive maritime actions in the Indo-Pacific during their gathering in La Malbaie, Canada. Their statement condemned China's illicit actions that threaten regional stability, including land reclamation and military outposts.
The advanced economies' ministers, representing Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union, voiced heightened concern over China's attempts to expand jurisdiction through coercion or force, particularly in sensitive zones like the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
The G7 further censured dangerous maritime maneuvers against nations such as the Philippines and Vietnam, urging China to uphold international law and maintain freedom of navigation. They also addressed China's disputed 'Nine-Dashed Line' claims, calling for strategic risk reduction and compliance with international regulations to preserve global stability.
