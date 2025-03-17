Left Menu

China and India: Embracing Partnership for Progress

Chinese Foreign Ministry lauds Prime Minister Modi's positive stance on China-India relations, emphasizing the importance of cooperative engagement. While addressing a podcast, PM Modi expressed hope for improved ties, highlighting ancient cultural connections. Acknowledging past border tensions, both nations aim for a return to normalcy and enduring development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo/China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a diplomatic gesture that signals a desire for closer ties, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's optimistic remarks about India-China relations, as reported by Chinese state media, Global Times, on Monday. Modi's comments were part of a recent interview on the Lex Fridman podcast.

Mao declared China's readiness to collaborate with India to fully implement their leaders' consensus, and seize the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to foster exchanges and cooperation in multiple domains. Mao highlighted the two millennia of primarily friendly interactions, noting its significance for global civilization and human advancement.

During the podcast, PM Modi expressed confidence in the potential for India and China to overcome their challenges. He acknowledged existing border issues yet emphasized cultural ties and advocated for healthy competition rather than conflict. Modi pointed to a gradual return to border normalcy following a meeting with President Xi Jinping, underscoring the need for patience as both nations work to restore pre-2020 conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

