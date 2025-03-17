Safeguarding Tibet: A Call to Preserve Heritage Amidst Sinicization

At a significant political gathering in McLeod Ganj, Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, emphasized the critical need to preserve the Tibetan culture, language, and religion. As part of her address, she urged the younger generation to proactively protect Tibet's unique cultural heritage from external influences.

Dolma underscored China's forceful tactics aimed at eroding Tibetan culture, including compelling Tibetan children into colonial-style boarding schools. Highlighting the importance of fostering self-sufficiency, she encouraged contributions to support the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in developing young Tibetan talent across diverse fields.

She brought attention to China's strategy to rename Tibet as 'Xizang' and its implications. Dolma also mentioned the influx of 'red tourism' and its detrimental effects on Tibetan life while pointing to the suppression of Tibetan identity through state-controlled media and education. This issue derives from the historical conflict over Tibet's political status and its ongoing struggle for cultural autonomy.

