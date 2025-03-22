Left Menu

Baloch Rights Under Fire: Pakistan's Crackdown on Protesters

The Baloch national movement's human rights department strongly condemns the violent arrests and assaults on peaceful demonstrators in Quetta by Pakistani forces. Three deaths were reported, with calls for international scrutiny and accountability over ongoing human rights abuses against Baloch people. The conflict underscores demands for autonomy and resource control.

The Baloch national movement has raised serious concerns over the arrest of prominent rights leader Mahrang Baloch and the forceful dispersal of peaceful protesters by Pakistani security forces in Quetta. The organization criticized these actions as yet another instance of state oppression against the Baloch community.

According to Paank, the movement's human rights wing, the crackdown began around 5:30 AM when security personnel stormed the protest site, resorting to violence against demonstrators, including women and children. The authorities reportedly seized bodies intended for funeral prayers, compounding the grief of the bereaved families.

The Pakistani forces employed tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition, resulting in the deaths of three Baloch youths and injuries to many others. Niaz Baloch, a Baloch National Movement figure, highlighted these issues at the United Nations, calling out the Pakistani state for systematic repression. Balochistan's unrest revolves around calls for autonomy and control over resources, opposed by Pakistan's military actions.

