Balochistan Imposes Night-Time Travel Ban Amid Rising Terror Threats

In response to increasing terrorist attacks, the Balochistan government has enforced a night-time travel ban across major highways in several districts. This move aims to ensure passenger safety by restricting public and private transport operations, particularly during night hours, across affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan government has enacted a night-time travel ban on key highways in multiple districts, predominantly impacting public transit due to rising security threats, reports Dawn. The decision follows a spike in terror attacks targeting travelers throughout the province, resulting in several fatalities this year.

Officials in districts such as Gwadar, Kachhi, Zhob, Noshki, and Musakhel have released notifications prohibiting night travel. In Quetta, authorities have mandated that public transport must cease night operations, particularly on the Karachi-Quetta highway (N-25), effectively disconnecting Balochistan from Sindh during these hours. Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat emphasized the need for transporting schedules to prevent delays, fostering timely arrivals and departures.

To bolster these measures, buses and coaches will maintain functional trackers and CCTV, with transporters expected to comply with the directives. The restrictions, coupled with specific timing regulations, are enforced through checkpoints identifying violations. Balochistan's government spokesman Shahid Rind cited numerous temporary highway closures since the beginning of the year, indicating the seriousness of the threat posed by militant violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

