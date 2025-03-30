Balochistan Imposes Night-Time Travel Ban Amid Rising Terror Threats

The Balochistan government has enacted a night-time travel ban on key highways in multiple districts, predominantly impacting public transit due to rising security threats, reports Dawn. The decision follows a spike in terror attacks targeting travelers throughout the province, resulting in several fatalities this year.

Officials in districts such as Gwadar, Kachhi, Zhob, Noshki, and Musakhel have released notifications prohibiting night travel. In Quetta, authorities have mandated that public transport must cease night operations, particularly on the Karachi-Quetta highway (N-25), effectively disconnecting Balochistan from Sindh during these hours. Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat emphasized the need for transporting schedules to prevent delays, fostering timely arrivals and departures.

To bolster these measures, buses and coaches will maintain functional trackers and CCTV, with transporters expected to comply with the directives. The restrictions, coupled with specific timing regulations, are enforced through checkpoints identifying violations. Balochistan's government spokesman Shahid Rind cited numerous temporary highway closures since the beginning of the year, indicating the seriousness of the threat posed by militant violence in the region.

