War in Gaza Fuels Alarming Surge in Israel's Food Waste

A recent collaboration between Leket Israel, the nation's primary food bank, and BDO has highlighted a concerning trend linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza: a notable surge in food waste. The report, covering 2023 and the first half of 2024, reveals this waste now comes at an additional cost of 1.6 billion Shekels (approximately USD 430 million), largely borne by the public.

In 2023 alone, Israel saw the loss of 2.6 million tons of food, valued at 24.3 billion Shekels (or USD 6.52 billion). This represents a 3% increase over the previous year's figures. Food waste now accounts for 1.3% of Israel's GDP and approximately 38% of the nation's total food production. The report underscores the significant impact of the ongoing Iron Sword War on both agricultural output and food security.

Compounding the issue is the dramatic reduction in the agricultural workforce, with the number of foreign workers plunging by 59% in the conflict's early months. This labor shortage has led to the loss of 228,000 tons of agricultural products, stripping away essential food supplies that could have sustained countless families during these tumultuous times. Consequently, food insecurity has escalated, with 1.5 million Israelis now affected, up from 1.4 million in 2022, and the numbers are projected to continue rising.

