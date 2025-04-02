INS Tarkash's Major Drug Bust: 2500kg Narcotics Seized in Western Indian Ocean
The Indian Navy's INS Tarkash seized over 2500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean. This operation, part of Anzac Tiger under CTF 150's efforts, underscores India's commitment to regional security and combating maritime crime. The seizure highlights effective multinational cooperation and deterrence against illicit activities.
In a major anti-narcotics operation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash successfully intercepted and confiscated over 2500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy announced on Wednesday.
The operation, highlighting India's dedication towards maritime security, was supported by the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, part of the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain. Deployed in the region since January 2025 for Maritime Security Operations, INS Tarkash is actively engaged in Operation Anzac Tiger.
On March 31, acting on intelligence from Indian Navy P8I aircraft about suspicious vessels, INS Tarkash strategically altered its course, resulting in the interception of a suspect dhow. The operation led to the discovery of 2,500 kgs of narcotics, effectively demonstrating the Indian Navy's capability in deterring illicit activities in international waters.
