Global Leaders Stand United Against Changes in Taiwan Strait Status Quo

In response to China's recent military exercises encircling Taiwan, Washington and Brussels have vocalized their firm opposition to any unilateral modification of the Taiwan Strait's status quo. Both the US and EU stress the importance of peace in the region, advocating for a negotiated settlement of cross-strait tensions.

US President Donald Trump, through White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, reiterated Washington's stance against forceful changes in the region, underscoring the necessity for peaceful dialogue. This sentiment was echoed by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, who asserted that China's aggressive maneuvers and provocative language elevate regional tensions and threaten global prosperity.

The European External Action Service also expressed concern over the drills, highlighting the EU's interest in maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait. Emphasizing the same sentiment, EEAS called for restraint and dialogue to avoid exacerbating tensions. Following suit, Japan's government conveyed their concerns to China, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi affirming Tokyo's vigilance amid the heightened Chinese military activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)