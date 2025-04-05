Left Menu

Taiwan Ups Pollution Control Game: New Fees Set to Boost Green Initiatives

Taiwan's Ministry of Environment plans to increase water pollution control fees, extending coverage to more hazardous substances and incentivizing businesses to adopt greener practices. The scheme, aimed at bolstering environmental responsibility, offers tax credits for investments in eco-friendly technologies.

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's Ministry of Environment has announced a significant overhaul of its water pollution control fees, marking the first major adjustment in a decade. The revised regulations, set to begin next year, will target a wider range of hazardous substances and aim to reinforce the 'polluter pays' principle.

Existing fees, unchanged for ten years, have failed to incentivize businesses to invest in pollution prevention, according to the Department of Water Quality Protection. The new system will gradually increase charges for contaminants like lead, nickel, and copper, while adding others such as zinc and ammonia nitrogen.

The rollout, aimed at easing the industry's financial burden, allows for a 50% discount on adjusted fees until 2026, after which rates will increase annually until fully imposed by 2031. This policy is expected to impact 2,200 operators, focusing on heavy pollutants in various industries and aligning with global sustainability efforts.

