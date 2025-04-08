President Murmu Strengthens India-Portugal Ties in Landmark Visit

In a ceremony at the Portuguese Parliament on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu was greeted with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of Assembleia da Republica. The event highlighted the growing significance of relations between India and Portugal, as President Murmu embarks on a state visit to the European nation.

During her visit to the legislature, President Murmu engaged with the Portuguese delegation and signed the official book of honour. The President met with the cabinet of Assembleia da Republica's president, reaffirming a mutual commitment to bolstering bilateral ties. Since the start of her visit earlier this week, numerous high-level engagements have sought to fortify cooperation across various sectors.

President Murmu received the 'City Key of Honour' from Lisbon's Mayor, recognizing Lisbon's cultural openness and tolerance. She praised Lisbon's leadership in technological innovation and digital transition, seeing vast potential for collaboration. At a banquet hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, she celebrated the historical and cultural links binding the two nations, looking toward 2024 as a milestone in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)