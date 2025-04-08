Left Menu

President Murmu Strengthens India-Portugal Ties in Landmark Visit

President Droupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed at the Portuguese Parliament, underscoring the significance of India-Portugal relations. Her state visit includes high-level meetings and cultural exchanges, aiming to deepen cooperation between the two nations in sectors such as technology, defense, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:11 IST
President Murmu Strengthens India-Portugal Ties in Landmark Visit
President Murmu receives ceremonial welcome at Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a ceremony at the Portuguese Parliament on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu was greeted with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of Assembleia da Republica. The event highlighted the growing significance of relations between India and Portugal, as President Murmu embarks on a state visit to the European nation.

During her visit to the legislature, President Murmu engaged with the Portuguese delegation and signed the official book of honour. The President met with the cabinet of Assembleia da Republica's president, reaffirming a mutual commitment to bolstering bilateral ties. Since the start of her visit earlier this week, numerous high-level engagements have sought to fortify cooperation across various sectors.

President Murmu received the 'City Key of Honour' from Lisbon's Mayor, recognizing Lisbon's cultural openness and tolerance. She praised Lisbon's leadership in technological innovation and digital transition, seeing vast potential for collaboration. At a banquet hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, she celebrated the historical and cultural links binding the two nations, looking toward 2024 as a milestone in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025