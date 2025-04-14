Left Menu

Senator Criticizes Federal Government's Approach to Balochistan

National Party Senator Jan Mohammad Buledi lambasts the federal government for neglecting Balochistan's issues, labeling their attitude as 'negative and non-serious.' Buledi accuses Islamabad of focusing on Balochistan's resources while ignoring its people's rights and welfare, perpetuating a colonial mindset that fuels the province's sense of deprivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:45 IST
National Party Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi (Image Credit: X/@JanBulediNP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

National Party Senator Jan Mohammad Buledi has launched a scathing attack on the federal government's approach to Balochistan, criticizing it as 'negative and non-serious,' Dawn reported. He highlighted the lack of concrete efforts by the federal authorities to resolve the province's ongoing issues, noting the longstanding apathy and unjust attitude that have fueled a sense of deprivation among the locals.

Buledi accused the government of adopting a colonial stance toward Balochistan since Pakistan's inception, ignoring the constitutional rights of its people. He highlighted how, over the past 77 years, the rights of Balochistan's citizens have been sidelined, with rulers continuing a colonial mindset. Other speakers, including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Imtiaz Alam, also shared their concerns during the seminar, Dawn reported.

The NP leader pointed out the increasing complexity of Balochistan's issues, lamenting the lack of acknowledgment from the rulers regarding the region's national and political rights. According to Dawn, Buledi criticized Pakistani leaders for prioritizing Balochistan's mineral resources over the welfare of its people, often selling them at low prices without consulting local leadership.

Buledi argued that Islamabad's interest in Balochistan is solely resource-based, with no regard for its impoverished population. The recent digital census results, which reportedly recorded the population at eight million, were rejected by regional leaders. He claimed this underreporting serves to prevent increased representation in national institutions.

Moreover, Buledi castigated major political parties in Pakistan for failing to learn from past mistakes, accusing them of compromising the rights of Balochistan's people in pursuit of power and temporary benefits, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

