The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has vocally criticized Azerbaijan's alliance with China, dubbing it a betrayal of the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples. According to ETGE, this partnership contradicts the values espoused by Azerbaijan's former President Abulfaz Elchibey, who vowed not to side with Beijing against Turkic kin.

As millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples suffer under the oppressive Chinese regime in East Turkistan, President Ilham Aliyev's decision to strengthen ties with China, the architects of this ongoing genocide, has been sharply criticized. The ETGE underscores the severe human rights abuses, including mass imprisonment, forced sterilization, and indoctrination, afflicting these communities.

The ETGE accuses the Aliyev administration of rewarding Beijing amidst ongoing atrocities, potentially aiding what it calls the largest massacre against Turkic peoples in history. By allying with a regime labeled as fascist and imperialist, Azerbaijan's government is allegedly complicit in genocide, sparking outrage from Turkic advocates worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)