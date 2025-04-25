Left Menu

Diplomatic Outcry: Global Reaction to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Envoys from the US, Israel, and Spain met at India's Ministry of External Affairs to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack, deemed a 'watershed moment' by Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar. Diplomatic measures include closing the Attari ICP, suspending the SAARC visa exemption, and reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty.

Diplomatic cars line up around MEA South Block office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, has prompted an urgent diplomatic response from India and its international allies. On Friday, envoys from the United States, Israel, and Spain arrived at the South Block office of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to discuss measures to combat terrorism.

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar referred to the attack as a 'watershed moment' during a media briefing. He emphasized the importance of bilateral and regional cooperation in fighting terrorism and expressed solidarity with India. US Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews and the Ambassador of Spain were also present, underscoring the global concern over the attack.

In response to the attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held briefings with diplomats from key countries, including Germany, Japan, and Russia. The Indian government has announced several diplomatic measures, such as halting the Indus Waters Treaty and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, in a move to pressure Pakistan.

