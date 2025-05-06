Left Menu

India's Talent: A Global Asset in Focus

At the Global Access to Talents from India event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's unique approach to leveraging human resources, highlighting sustainable talent creation. He underscored India's influential diaspora and discussed fostering global talent collaborations, citing partnerships with countries like Japan and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:01 IST
India's Talent: A Global Asset in Focus
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic utilization of human resources during his address at the Global Access to Talents from India (GATI) event in New Delhi on Tuesday. He highlighted the Ministry of External Affairs' role in fostering international collaborations by connecting talent with global opportunities.

Discussing India's developmental trajectory, Jaishankar remarked on the nation's historical underutilization of its human resources. He pointed out that India's development path is distinct from other Asian nations, requiring a fresh approach to leverage these resources sustainably and effectively.

Jaishankar addressed how to nurture, expand, and upgrade Indian talent. Highlighting the Indian diaspora's strength globally, he mentioned professionals contributing across various sectors worldwide. He noted Japan's interest in structured skill flows from India and cited partnerships with Israel, Mauritius, and Germany for enhancing India's global talent footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025