India's Talent: A Global Asset in Focus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's strategic utilization of human resources during his address at the Global Access to Talents from India (GATI) event in New Delhi on Tuesday. He highlighted the Ministry of External Affairs' role in fostering international collaborations by connecting talent with global opportunities.

Discussing India's developmental trajectory, Jaishankar remarked on the nation's historical underutilization of its human resources. He pointed out that India's development path is distinct from other Asian nations, requiring a fresh approach to leverage these resources sustainably and effectively.

Jaishankar addressed how to nurture, expand, and upgrade Indian talent. Highlighting the Indian diaspora's strength globally, he mentioned professionals contributing across various sectors worldwide. He noted Japan's interest in structured skill flows from India and cited partnerships with Israel, Mauritius, and Germany for enhancing India's global talent footprint.

