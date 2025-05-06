BYC Slams Judicial Delays in Leader Detentions

The Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a scathing critique of the judicial system, accusing it of intentionally delaying legal proceedings concerning its leaders. The leaders remain detained under the antiquated Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), despite the BYC's persistent legal efforts, as confirmed by The Balochistan Post.

In their statement, BYC emphasized the judiciary's failure to deliver timely justice, despite numerous hearings. Each hearing has ended without the government's legal team providing substantial evidence, leading to repeated postponements. Although some detainees under the same law elsewhere have been released, key BYC leaders remain imprisoned, awaiting a resolution.

The BYC condemned the court for tolerating the prosecution's persistent inability to substantiate its claims. They called this a joint effort between the state and judicial system, hindering justice and inflicting legal injustice. The Committee demands the immediate release of all detainees and urges human rights organizations to oppose this misuse of legal authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)