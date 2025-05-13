UAE and Iran Forge Stronger Ties Amid Regional Talks

In an important diplomatic dialogue, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran.

The discussions notably included the latest regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging their perspectives. Emphasis was placed on the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, highlighting the critical role these talks play in ensuring regional security and stability, while maintaining international peace.

This high-profile meeting also saw attendance from notable UAE officials, including Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)