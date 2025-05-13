Left Menu

UAE and Iran Forge Stronger Ties Amid Regional Talks

Abu Dhabi hosted a pivotal meeting between the UAE and Iran's foreign ministers, where key discussions were held to enhance bilateral relations, amidst ongoing US-Iran talks aimed at regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST
UAE and Iran Forge Stronger Ties Amid Regional Talks
UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an important diplomatic dialogue, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran.

The discussions notably included the latest regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging their perspectives. Emphasis was placed on the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, highlighting the critical role these talks play in ensuring regional security and stability, while maintaining international peace.

This high-profile meeting also saw attendance from notable UAE officials, including Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025