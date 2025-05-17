UAE Leaders Extend Warm Wishes to Norway on National Day

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has extended heartfelt congratulations to King Harald V of Norway in recognition of Norway's National Day.

Adding to the chorus of felicitations, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, serving as the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, joined Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, in sending convivial messages to the Norwegian monarch.

These messages from the UAE's leaders underscore the burgeoning relations between the two nations, further solidifying ties with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as both leaders received these warm expressions of camaraderie on their national holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)