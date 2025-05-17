Left Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Warm Wishes to Norway on National Day

Leaders of the UAE, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have conveyed their congratulations to King Harald V of Norway on Norway's National Day. Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent messages, extending their well-wishes to Norwegian leaders.

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has extended heartfelt congratulations to King Harald V of Norway in recognition of Norway's National Day.

Adding to the chorus of felicitations, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, serving as the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, joined Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, in sending convivial messages to the Norwegian monarch.

These messages from the UAE's leaders underscore the burgeoning relations between the two nations, further solidifying ties with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as both leaders received these warm expressions of camaraderie on their national holiday.

