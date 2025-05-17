Left Menu

Devastating Windstorm in Nepal: Lives Lost and Widespread Damage

A severe windstorm in Nepal resulted in four deaths and at least 28 injuries, causing damage exceeding NPR 1.08 billion. Infrastructure destruction included radio transmission outages, with significant disruption across affected regions. The crisis highlights challenges in disaster preparedness and prompts rapid emergency response efforts.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

A catastrophic windstorm struck Nepal on Friday, claiming at least four lives and injuring 28 others, as reported by Nepal Police. The storm wreaked havoc on homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, with damage costs surpassing NPR 1.08 billion, according to the Kathmandu Post.

Among the deceased were 14-year-old Shukna Kewat from Kapilvastu, 54-year-old Rambha Devi Dhanuk from Bara, 30-year-old Mira Bayambu, and 40-year-old Durga Bahadur Pun from Nawalparasi West. Injured individuals are receiving medical care across various affected districts, as the storm struck unexpectedly, causing widespread panic and chaos.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Thapa, spokesperson for Nepal Police, confirmed damage to six houses and two animal sheds. The powerful winds also toppled the transmission tower of Nawalpur FM 104.4 MHz in Kawasoti, ceasing its broadcasts, as stated by the Kathmandu Post. The day also saw a surge in related weather emergencies, including 18 fires and 59 lightning incidents, challenging emergency services and prompting comprehensive impact assessments by authorities.

The widespread destruction has raised urgent questions regarding disaster readiness in Nepal as officials manage relief operations and plan long-term recovery strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

