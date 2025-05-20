PTI Dismisses No-Confidence Motion Rumors Against PM and Speaker

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has firmly denied circulating reports that the party is plotting a no-confidence motion against Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as reported by The Express Tribune.

In an interview with Express News, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dismissed these allegations as baseless, affirming that the party has not entertained any such plans nor received directives from its leader. While acknowledging that the option of initiating a no-confidence motion is available to all political factions, Khan stated that PTI hasn't considered it under the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, conversing informally with journalists, acknowledged hearing about possible unconfirmed plans for a no-confidence motion against him, confidently asserting that many PTI members would likely not endorse such a move.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addressed and dispelled rumors about any covert agreements regarding PTI founder Imran Khan's legal troubles, emphasizing the need for political resolutions through open dialogue rather than behind-closed-doors deals.

These statements coincide with recent overtures from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extending a call for talks with political adversaries—a move reportedly welcomed by Imran Khan in principle.

