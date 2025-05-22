Operation Sindoor: Unveiling India's Strategic Counter-Response to Pakistan
Amid escalating tensions post-Pahalgam attack, India and Pakistan negotiated a ceasefire following India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar highlighted diplomatic efforts, including US involvement, and reiterated India's firm stand against terrorism, emphasizing the need for direct communication between the nations' military leaders.
In a significant diplomatic development, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed that the ceasefire and halt in military actions between India and Pakistan were negotiated directly by the two countries. Emphasizing India's unwavering stance, Jaishankar stated that Pakistan needed to initiate direct communication for the cessation of hostilities.
In an interview with the NOS, Jaishankar disclosed that Pakistan's military first reached out via a hotline on May 10, indicating readiness for peace. This decision followed India's assertive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.
Underlining international interest, Jaishankar conveyed that global players, including the US, actively communicated with both nations. Despite worldwide involvement, he reiterated India's insistence on receiving commitments directly from Pakistan. He credited decisive Indian military actions for compelling Pakistan into agreeing to cease hostilities.
