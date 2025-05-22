Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Delegation Secures Japan's Backing in Anti-Terrorism Efforts

An Indian parliamentary delegation met with Japan's Foreign Minister, securing support for India's anti-terrorism stance. Highlighting India's restraint and firm commitment post-Pahalgam attack, the meeting advocated for international unity against terrorism. The talks are part of broader diplomatic efforts addressing cross-border terrorism in Asia.

Japanese Foreign Minister meets All-party delegation (Photo/@IndianEmbTokyo). Image Credit: ANI

An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India engaged in strategic discussions with Japan's Foreign Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, emphasizing India's strong national consensus against terrorism. The Japanese Foreign Minister endorsed India's fight, praising the country's restraint and urging stringent punishment for terrorism's perpetrators.

Leading the delegation, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha acknowledged the meeting's success, stating India's position was well-received. Iwaya commended India's detailed presentation and its resolve to dismantle terror networks. Japan's backing was reinforced as condolences were offered over the recent Pahalgam attack, with a call for justice against the perpetrators.

Prior engagements included a tribute at Tokyo's Mahatma Gandhi statue. Jha's dialogues aim to muster global backing against Pakistan's alleged state-sponsored terrorism, underscoring the urgency for international collaboration to eradicate the roots of terrorism. In a separate diplomatic exchange, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conversed with Japanese counterparts, cementing strategic partnerships and addressing shared interests across the Indo-Pacific.

