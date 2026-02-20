Left Menu

Nepal's Political Parties Focus on Dynamic Foreign Policy Ahead of Elections

Nepal's major political parties are gearing up for the March 5 elections with a focus on a balanced foreign policy that strengthens national interests. Emerging party Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) emphasizes leveraging global power dynamics for development opportunities. Key leaders including Balen, Thapa, and Oli are candidates in this closely contested election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is heating up as major parties reveal their foreign policy goals ahead of the March 5 House of Representatives elections. The elections follow last year's Gen-Z protests that unseated the K P Sharma Oli-led government, prompting parties to emphasize a balanced foreign policy prioritizing national interests.

The newly emerging Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) promises to convert shifting global power dynamics into development opportunities. It proposes former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, known as 'Balen,' as its prime ministerial candidate. The RSP aims to reposition Nepal from a buffer state to a 'vibrant bridge,' advocating a trilateral economic partnership to ensure sovereignty and connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress (NC) and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) focus on sovereignty and peaceful, dignified international relations. Both parties reject military alliances and arms races, advocating for a non-aligned foreign policy that builds harmonious ties with neighboring countries. As candidates contest key constituencies, Madhes Pradesh and Koshi Province emerge as pivotal locations in this political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

