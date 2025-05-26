Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Push Against Terrorism Takes Center Stage in South Korea

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, engages with South Korean officials to promote global support against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The delegation aims to strengthen international alliances against cross-border terrorism, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance stance and strategic military response to provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:47 IST
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Indian delegation meet South Korean Defence Committee Chairman Sung il-Jong in Seoul. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged with Sung il-Jong, Chairman of South Korea's National Defence Committee, to enhance India's diplomatic efforts against terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The delegation is on a mission to fortify the global stance against cross-border terrorism, highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy.

During discussions with think tanks in Seoul, Congress leader Salman Khurshid addressed Jammu and Kashmir's challenges, attributing increased terror activity to the region's positive progress. Khurshid stated, "This progress seemed disturbing to those across the border, who feared losing a fertile ground for future operations. This was their time to strike." He explained that adversaries aim to tarnish Kashmir's image for peace and tourism, describing it as a "cunning attempt" to disrupt India's successful normalization and development in the region.

Khurshid emphasized the complexity of sustaining peace amid external threats, highlighting India's measured yet resolute military response to provocations. Addressing the Indian community in Seoul, he clarified that India's military actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan were precise, avoiding civilian areas and conducted only after provocation. He stressed that India's decisive responses forced Pakistan to seek reconciliation.

He affirmed that Operation Sindoor remains active, noting, "We are cautious, which is why the government clearly stated we aren't ending Operation Sindoor." Khurshid highlighted the global understanding of terrorism, pointing out that nations untouched by terrorism often differentiate between militants and terrorists. He emphasized the need for a consistent narrative.

The delegation, comprising MPs from BJP, CPI-M, AITC, and others, continues its outreach in East Asia. This mission is part of the Modi government's diplomatic strategy post-Operation Sindoor to shed light on Pakistan's terrorism ties and reinforce India's zero-tolerance message. The operation followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, resulting in significant terrorist casualties.

