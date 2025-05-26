India Expands Diplomatic Offensive After Pahalgam Terror Attack

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, convened a meeting on Monday with key figures in Slovenia, marking India's continued diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack. Meeting individuals included Predrag Bakovic, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee in Slovenia, and Miroslav Gregoric, leader of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

This comes after the delegation's recent visit to Russia as part of efforts to rally global support for India's stance on cross-border terrorism, especially under the aegis of Operation Sindoor. BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, accompanying the delegation, highlighted India's unyielding position against terrorism, noting effective talks held with Russian officials, think tanks, and civil groups.

Kanimozhi emphasized the positive nature of discussions with Russian lawmakers, expressing optimism about similar engagements in Slovenia. She reiterated India's gratitude for Russia's historic support, crucially restated during this critical period marked by the Pahalgam incident.

