Left Menu

India Expands Diplomatic Offensive After Pahalgam Terror Attack

An Indian parliamentary delegation spearheaded by DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi meets Slovenian and Russian officials, seeking global support against cross-border terrorism post-Pahalgam attack. India's Operation Sindoor targets Pakistani terror hubs, reinforcing diplomatic ties particularly with long-time ally Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:28 IST
India Expands Diplomatic Offensive After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Indian MPs meet Slovenian lawmakers in Ljubljana to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, convened a meeting on Monday with key figures in Slovenia, marking India's continued diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack. Meeting individuals included Predrag Bakovic, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee in Slovenia, and Miroslav Gregoric, leader of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

This comes after the delegation's recent visit to Russia as part of efforts to rally global support for India's stance on cross-border terrorism, especially under the aegis of Operation Sindoor. BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, accompanying the delegation, highlighted India's unyielding position against terrorism, noting effective talks held with Russian officials, think tanks, and civil groups.

Kanimozhi emphasized the positive nature of discussions with Russian lawmakers, expressing optimism about similar engagements in Slovenia. She reiterated India's gratitude for Russia's historic support, crucially restated during this critical period marked by the Pahalgam incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025