India Amplifies Call for Global Unity Against Terror Amid Diplomatic Tour

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, is on a European tour to advocate India's strong stance against terrorism. The mission aims to highlight Pakistan's involvement in state-sponsored terrorism to a global audience.

The 15-day tour will cover countries including Germany, Rome, and Denmark. Representatives will engage with international media, foreign officials, and diaspora communities, stressing India's zero tolerance towards terrorism. BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana stressed the importance of exposing Pakistan's malign activities, while MP Daggubati Purandeswari noted France's strategic openness to discussions on terrorism.

The delegation, including former ministers and diplomats, will meet with various stakeholders in France. The mission follows Operation Sindoor, India's military response to a Pakistan-backed attack in Pahalgam, reflecting India's determination to combat terrorism. The initiative underscores a united global front against the threat and calls for collaborative measures to address the scourge.

(With inputs from agencies.)