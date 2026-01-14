Fire Erupts at Ravi Shankar Prasad's Residence, Swiftly Contained

A fire broke out at the residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday morning, according to Delhi Fire Services.

Though the fire, originating in the furniture of a room, caused concern, no casualties were reported. It remains unclear whether MP Prasad was home during the event.

The blaze, reported at 8.05 am, was swiftly controlled by three fire tenders by 8.35 am. The cause remains under investigation, with forensic teams on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)